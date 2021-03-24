PSCPA removes neglected horse, mules from Montour County property

DANVILLE, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PSPCA) removed one horse and two mules after executing a search warrant in Montour County.

Officials say they received a complaint about equine animals having trouble walking due to overgrown hooves on a possibly abandoned property in Danville. The Humane Law Enforcement team responded on Monday.

While at the property, officers say they found the three animals loose in an unfenced area. One of mules reportedly had severely overgrown front hooves which caused a condition referred to as “slipper foot”. Another mule had overgrown hooves and hair loss while the open equine shelter was filthy.

Officers say they posted the property to alert the owners of cruelty violations but received no contact from them. A warrant was approved and executed on Tuesday.

That day, the three equines were removed and taken to the Pennsylvania SPCA’s Danville Center, where they will be examined by equine veterinarians. The owners of the property do not currently reside there but have been identified, officials say.

“This case is particularly sad as the animals in question have clearly been suffering from severe neglect over a significant period of time,” said Nicole Wilson, Director of Humane Law Enforcement and Shelter Operations at the PSPCA. “We will do everything we can for these animals moving forward, and can only hope that it is not too late to provide them with happy and pain-free lives for the rest of their days.”

The investigation into animal cruelty and neglect is ongoing, and charges are pending the conclusion of the full investigation.