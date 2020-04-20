Protestors and counter-protestors gather outside state capitol

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU/WHTM) Outside the state capitol in Harrisburg, protesters rally on the steps, demanding the governor reopen the state’s economy sooner.

Protestors lined the capitol steps, others stayed in their cars. Dozens of demonstrators, defying social distancing recommendations.

They demand governor wolf and lawmakers allow businesses to safely reopen by May 1st.

People from across the state traveled to the capitol today despite top health officials’ orders to stay home.

The protest was led by three grassroot groups exceeding 10 thousand members

The groups claim they are not affiliated with any political party…some protestors holding and selling flags supporting president trump.

Many people showing their support for the small businesses that are currently closed.

“We have to figure out a way how we can do this and open up the economy and at the same time try to mitigate the coronavirus, am I saying every business should be open? No. But there are some small businesses that they will fail if we don’t open things back up, it’s not right”

A block away, nurses counter-protesting on a street corner urging protestors to turn around and go home.

With many protestors standing side by side and not wearing masks, the nurses fear that it could lead to a surge in new covid-19 cases

About an hour before the protest, PA State and House democratic leaders responded to the call to reopen the state.

“Our members are constantly hearing from small businesses in particular and we want to hear from them and get them back into the swing of things, but we have a lot to do in regard to making sure we have appropriate equipment, testing equipment”