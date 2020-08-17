‘Procession of the Saints’ held in Dunmore over weekend

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A tradition that’s more than a century old carries on in Dunmore, with a few changes.

Saint Anthony and Rocco Parish did not have its annual “Festival for the Feast of Saint Rocco” this year due to COVID-19 precautions but they still marked the day with a special mass on Sunday.

That was followed by the traditional procession of the saints, which was broadcast on their Facebook page.

People were asked not to join the procession out of health safety.

There were also no stops on the route and no ‘pinning of monies’ on the statues, as in years past.