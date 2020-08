President Donald Trump speaks at an event called “Kids First: Getting America’s Children Safely Back to School” in the State Dining room of the White House, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The Trump Campaign announced on Saturday that President Trump will be coming back to Pennsylvania.

In the statement, they announce that the president will speak at the Mariotti Building Products facility in Old Forge on Thursday, August 20th.

The campaign says that President Trump will speak about his opponent in the upcoming election, Vice President Joe Biden.