President Trump approves major disaster declaration for Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) President Donald Trump has approved Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf’s request for a major disaster declaration in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The declaration will provide federal funding support to the state, county and local response.

“We are grateful for federal funding that will support all levels of government as we work together to stop the spread, and support those who care for the ill,” Wolf said in a statement. “But I remain unwavering in my call for the approval of the rest of my request, which will provide more direct support to our friends and neighbors who are facing financial difficulties that otherwise could be insurmountable.”

Under the major disaster declaration, state, county and municipal governments, as well as eligible private non-profits can receive reimbursement for up to 75% of eligible expenses related to their response to the COVID-19 outbreak. Eligible expenses can include, but are not limited to, costs associated with paying overtime, or materials and equipment purchases.

The declaration also provides direct federal assistance, which provides federal materials and supplies to support state and local response efforts.

The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency will reach out to potential applicants to view the application process and necessary documentation.