President-Elect Biden may need to lean on roots, faith heading back to DC

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – President-Elect Joe Biden is the second catholic ever slated to take over the oval office.

The first 10 years of his life were spent just down the road from Marywood University, a Catholic institution.

We talked with many on campus about what these roots mean for the coming administration.

In his victory speech, Biden referenced ‘on eagle’s wings,’ a common hymn for the catholic faith at things like first communion and funerals.

Talking with members of the community, they look at that reference and things to come as hope for the future.

Hope that the Biden administration would be able to reach across the aisle and country and affect progress.

The coming Biden presidency will have to overcome current legal battles, but all signs still pointing to a January inauguration.

Faithful here in the area like MBA student Brooke Caviston, are looking forward to change.

“He is a great representation, I believe, and to so inspiring and so kind, with everything that he does he shows his kindness and compassion. And that is something that is a breath of fresh air to us right now, I think.”

Talking with some of the campus ministry staff, they say the kid who grew up around the corner from here and is presumably heading to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue is going to have to continue to lean on his roots and faith.

There are divides, even within the global catholic community, when it comes to topics like abortion and LGBTQ rights.

It adds to the challenge Biden has set for himself in unifying millions of Americans.