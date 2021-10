President Joe Biden speaks about the September jobs report, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, from the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — President Joe Biden will make a stop in Scranton this week, according to a spokesperson for the White House.

According to a release from the White House, President Biden will “continue rallying public support for his Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal and Build Back Better Agenda.”

This will be Biden’s first trip to his hometown of Scranton since being sworn in as president.

We will provide more details on the President’s visit as they are made publicly available.