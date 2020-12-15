POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Preparing for a snowstorm is something many residents of Pennsylvania are used to but this year, the snow is coming down during a pandemic.

“I had to buy a snow blower,” Anthony Renta of Minersville said.

Renta says he can’t shovel snow like he used to so he saved up for a new snow blower.

“That was my investment. I saved up for it. I got my gas can. Everything’s all ready,” Renta said.

All ready for the snowstorm heading to northeastern and central Pennsylvania. With new restrictions in place to keep people from traveling and spreading coronavirus, roads may be emptier not just because of the snow.

“There’s a lot of people working from home and children are not in school so there will be a lot less traffic to help us get out there and clear the roads,” Jessica Kalinoski, PennDOT Community Relations Cordinator told Eyewitness News.

Medical professionals say even if you plan on staying home, there are some things to remember when it comes to the pandemic.

“The biggest thing to remember is you need to stay in your own home with people you have been living with,” Deborah Erdman, Trauma Outreach Injury Prevention Cordinator at Geisinger said.

Erdman says that this year, staying safe means not going to someone’s house, even if you’re traveling before the storm. Children shouldn’t be playing with friends they don’t live with either.

“The problem is, that’s how we spread it. We know this is true and we just need to follow those guidelines,” Erdman said.

If you need medical help, Erdman says Geisinger’s doors will be open. But doctors and officials agree that if you don’t absolutely need to go out, you shouldn’t.