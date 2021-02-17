Precautions being taken for Ash Wednesday

SWOYERSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The faithful will soon be coming to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish wherein a short while, they will receive their ashes.

Like everything else since the pandemic started, however, it’s going to be a bit different.

In years past, droves of the faithful have come and gone to receive ashes, officially kicking off the fasting season of lent.

With extra precautions being taken, the distribution of ashes changes. Some parishes are opting for an old tradition of sprinkling. Some will be laying them with swabs or even heading outdoors for some ‘ashes to go,’ drive-thru style.

At st. Elizabeth Ann Seton, they’ll be literally giving ashes to go in little containers for loved ones to administer at home.

Father Joe Audermaue is preparing to administer them here in Swoyersville and knows prayer is a powerful thing, but the risk is too great to observe Ash Wednesday like years prior.

There will still be plenty of masses to kick off lent today. Some will be in person and others will be attending as they have for the better part of a year, online.