Power outages reported across the west side of the Wyoming Valley

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — Over 6,000 customers are without power in parts of Luzerne County’s Wyoming Valley Monday afternoon, according to the UGI outage map.

Above is an image taken from the outage map on UGI’s website.

The map shows approximately 6,400 outages spanning from Kingston to West Wyoming.

The Kingston Forty Fort Fire Department posted on their Facebook page they are aware of the outage but have not been given a cause.

With temperatures hovering just above 90 degrees, the department had a reminder for residents.

“If you have a family member in the affected area on durable medical equipment please check on them. Also with the high heat and humidity please check on vulnerable populations,” the department reminded residents in their post.

They also ask residents not to call 911 to report the power outage. UGI is currently investigating the cause of the outage.