Pottsville man charged with abusing 11-month-old boy in 2020

PORT CARBON, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Police have filed charges against a Pottsville man after an 11-month-old boy was injured inside a Port Carbon home back in September of 2020.

Pennsylvania State Police have charged Patrick Tyler Curran, 26, with numerous charges relating to injuries of the then-11-month-old boy.

On September 26, 2020, they were requested to investigate serious injuries the boy sustained by reportedly falling from a bed. The boy was flown to Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest with injuries including several brain bleeds, bruising, retinal hemorrhaging and abrasions, according to the police report.

Police say the child was in the home with Curran before being transported to the hospital.

Physicians at the hospital determined the boy’s injuries could not have been caused by falling from a bed and suspected he was subjected to violent force and/or shaking that caused the brain injuries.

The physicians also suspect the injuries will cause “long-term physical, cognitive, developmental, and behavioral health consequences.”

Curran has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and harassment.

Curran was arraigned and sent to the Schuylkill County Prison after he was unable to post $50,000 bail.