Pottsville fire injures one, kills several pets

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A fire in Schuylkill County sent one person to the hospital and killed several pets Monday.

According to Pottsville Fire Chief James Misstishin, the fire broke out around 10 a.m. in the 900 block of Race Street in Pottsville.

One person was flown to the hospital with injuries. Several animals in the building were killed, including two cats and a dog. Other animals in the building were able to be rescued.

At least four residents were displaced due to the fire.

Chief Misstishin says the first was accidental.