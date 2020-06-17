Breaking News
State police vehicle involved in crash ties up traffic on Interstate-81
Pottsville Area School District votes in favor of new budget, furloughs teachers

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Pottsville Area School District has voted 7-2 in favor of a new budget Tuesday night, cutting several teachers and staff members.

Some teachers expected to be furloughed were able to keep their jobs after 11 others decided to retire. The budget still remained short, however, and six teachers as well as seven educational support staff roles had to be cut. The school district will also not be replacing four teachers who had either retired or resigned.

The new budget does include kindergarten and middle school sports which were originally slated to be cut. However, decreases in staffing mean larger class sizes even as social distancing restrictions remain in place.

