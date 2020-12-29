Potential stimulus check hike passes house

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A potential stimulus check hike up to $2,000 makes its first step through congress.

That’s even after president trump put pen to paper on the latest relief bill for 900 billion dollars.

Congress has spent months going back and forth as millions of Americans try to navigate a global pandemic and maintain livelihoods.

The president has openly supported going from $600 to $2,000 dollars in those relief checks and threatened to veto the bill.

After Monday’s house vote, senate republicans could vote down the proposed raise before it gets to the oval office.

That’s something 8th district representative matt cartwright says would add to an economic crisis.

“$600 and you know after going all year without any relief is kind of ridiculous, the treasury secretary Steve Mnuchin was bargaining on behalf of the white house and he said, that’s the line in the sand $600, and then the president changed his mind after that, and we agree with them, it should be $2,000.”

The amendment now heads to the GOP-controlled senate that has several members who’ve openly supported the hike.

Among them has not been Pennsylvania’s own senator Pat Toomey who has gone on the record saying that the American people and Pennsylvanians need relief now.

He lobbied heavily for trump’s signature on the bill that’s already passed and says if the president and Democrats want bigger checks they can make their case, but he wants more targeted aid for now.