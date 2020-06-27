Potential for strong thunderstorms this afternoon

WEATHER CENTER (WBRE/WYOU) – A warm front swept through our area this morning, which brought our first round of rainfall. As that warm front lifted, this has brought more of a southerly flow which will increase our humidity levels.

Some peeks of sun are trying to break through the clouds, which is a key factor in whether or not we will see strong to severe thunderstorms for this afternoon.

Notice the cold front currently positioned over Ohio and western Pennsylvania. This front will continue to slide into our region later this afternoon. In combination with the front and the warm/humid air, this will help to fuel more scattered showers and thunderstorms.

While many of us have been rather cloudy so far, any sunshine will help to destabilize the atmosphere. In a sense, the more sunshine, the more energy the atmosphere will have and storms could tend to be on the stronger side. More cloud cover, the less energy there is to work with and thunderstorms will be not as strong.

Expect these scattered showers and thunderstorms to develop over the next few hours as they continue to move from west to east. Heavy rainfall, small hail, and strong wind gusts look to be the primary threats if you do see a stronger thunderstorm at your location.

As we near sunset, we expect many of these showers and storms to slowly dissipate, giving way to a mostly cloudy sky by tonight.

For a link to interactive radar, you can click here: https://www.pahomepage.com/interactive-radar/.