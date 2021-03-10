Postponement of St. Patrick’s Day parade impacts local community, businesses

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – We are going to have to wait just a bit longer to see things like the green parade line, bagpipes, and drum bands along the streets in the Electric City but, it’s far from the last time.

“1974, we had a knock it back a week. In 1981, 1982 and in 1983 we had weather-related events; we had to bump it back and week. We had the blizzard of 93 and we got more calls about the cancellation of the parade than he did about people concerned about whether their children going to get back in school.” said Gary Duncan, St. Patrick’s Parade Day historian.

2020 was the last year without the parade since 1961. That means those like Al O’Donnell who are in charge of putting on one of the largest traditions in Scranton are eager to get thousands of attendees back.

“We wanted to get out our new date this year so families can make changes in their schedules,” he said. “We’re hopefully going to have a lot of the same people that always come in and families to come in.”

A canceled or postponed parade doesn’t just give a blow to local morale. Many local businesses miss out on millions of dollars.

“It’s a good day for all the local businesses to make money, all the employees to make money and kind of boost the economy for, you know, for the beginning of that year,” said bartender Jeff Keating at Backyard Ale House. “It’s just a good time for everybody to get along, and you know celebrate Scranton.”

Some, like Ashley Levandoski, a bartender at Levels, who have worked years of grueling shifts in the name of celebrating Irish heritage say it’s a special day whenever it happens.

“You can tell they wait for those all year long, they came out and they’re like, it’s time to just let loose you’ll see people that don’t do anything probably the whole year,” she said. “Now, one day they come out and it’s it’s a great time for them.”

Those who focus a bit more on the gathering in mass like Monsignor Joseph G. Quinn, chaplain for the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick, understand the importance beyond the pews.

“We truly do need each other we truly do want to gather as a community, and that’s one of the great traditions, we will experience on new, but it really community we all love.”