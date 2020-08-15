Postal service warning needed action, election official says

Mail-in ballots for the 2016 General Election at the elections ballot center in Salt Lake City. As President Donald Trump rails against voting by mail, many members of his own political party are embracing it to keep their voters safe during the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf’s top election official says the administration had to take action after receiving a blunt warning from the U.S. Postal Service that it may be unable to deliver some mail-in ballots in the November presidential election by the deadline in state law.

Pennsylvania’s secretary of state, Kathy Boockvar, said Friday that this was the first time the postal service had said the state couldn’t rely on a one-to-three day turnaround time.

That warning precipitated Thursday night’s filing in the state Supreme Court asking to extend the deadline for mail-in ballots to be received in the Nov. 3 election when Pennsylvania will be a premier presidential battleground.