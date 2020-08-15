Postal service warning needed action, election official says

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf’s top election official says the administration had to take action after receiving a blunt warning from the U.S. Postal Service that it may be unable to deliver some mail-in ballots in the November presidential election by the deadline in state law.
Pennsylvania’s secretary of state, Kathy Boockvar, said Friday that this was the first time the postal service had said the state couldn’t rely on a one-to-three day turnaround time.
That warning precipitated Thursday night’s filing in the state Supreme Court asking to extend the deadline for mail-in ballots to be received in the Nov. 3 election when Pennsylvania will be a premier presidential battleground.