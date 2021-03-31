PICTURES: Portions of I-81 north close from two tractor trailer crash, one catches fire

MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A tractor trailer fire has closed portions of I-81 northbound starting at the Davis Street Exit, exit 82, according to dispatchers.
They say no one was injured.
According to PennDOT, As of 2:40 p.m., all lanes were closed and traffic was heavily backed up.
We will continue to update this post as information becomes available.
For the latest traffic information, go to 511PA.
