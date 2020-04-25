“Porch” photographer captures the moment in Scranton

“The only way I know how to make people you know feel good about themselves in a way that they can hang on their wall forever,” Stevens said.

Meaghan Stevens from Scranton has been a photographer since she was sixteen.

“But no I never thought that during a pandemic that I would be needing to use any type of photography to help anybody,” Stevens said.

Stevens is now doing photoshoots with people on their porch – from a safe distance. She says it’s a way to help them through the seriousness of the pandemic.

“It’s a really good distraction right now, to have a little bit of fun, to have your hair done, to put some makeup on, to have some clothes on that arent pajamas,” Stevens said.

She says she got the idea from her family friends who wanted a photoshoot.

“They really wanted to capture the moments of what was happening right now and try and make light of it a little bit because it is a very serious situation. But at the same time they kind of wanted to remember like in 10 years, do you when we couldn’t find toilet paper?” Stevens said.

Stevens asks that those who want a photoshoot donate to one of two charities: the friends of the poor in scranton or family to family scranton. She says she saw the need during a food drive.

“I saw how many people were in line for it and how many people were so desperate for food and things like that,” Stevens said.

You can request a photoshoot by messaging Stevens on her Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MeaghanStevensPhoto/?epa=SEARCH_BOX