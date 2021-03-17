Police urge public to be responsible during St. Patrick’s Day

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – St. Patrick’s day was essentially shut down last year due to COVID-19 restrictions. Things look a bit different this year, but there are some precautions that remain the same as police look to keep as many safe as possible.

It’s a day to celebrate Irish heritage. It’s also traditionally when millions of people will sit down, have a green beer or four and some, as Detective Thomas McMahon say, will unfortunatly make a costly mistake.

“It’s not worth going to jail, or a license suspension or having to go through drug and alcohol counseling or probation.”

We’re told from a very young age not to drink and drive but year after year, numbers prove some just didn’t get the message.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), on average, more than 10,000 people were killed each year from 2015 to 2019 due to drunk driving.

State, County, and Municipal officials will be hypervigilant throughout the day to do their part and keep that number as low as humanly possible.

While restrictions are lifting and this st. Patty’s maybe a bit more social than last, Monroe County detective Thomas McMahon can’t say it enough: it’s not worth the risk.

“I know that a lot of people have been cooped up in their houses for a long time, this might be an opportunity for them to let loose, you don’t want to be responsible for injuring or potentially killing somebody when you’re behind the wheel. If you’re driving while you’re intoxicated.”

The NHTSA also cites that in 2019, more than three out of every five fatal accidents on St. Patrick’s day weekend involved a drunk driver.

Detective McMahon says if that’s not enough, even crashes that people walk away from land those drivers with anything from hundreds or thousands of dollars of fines to felony charges and even jail time.

It’s been a rough year, no one is saying don’t enjoy St. Patrick’s day, but you should do it responsibly.

