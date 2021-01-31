Police: Three victims in shooting overnight in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Wilkes-Barre Police are investigating a three-victim shooting on Sunday.

According to police, the shooting happened around 11:24 P.M. Saturday, on the 200 block of South Main Street.

The call law enforcement received was of three victims located in the front of a bar area. When officers arrived on scene they found three victims with gunshot wounds.

The initial investigation revealed the victims and unknown suspects were involved in a type of confrontation on the sidewalk area of the location.

The confrontation resulted in shots being fired from an unknown male. The suspect then fled the area North from the scene.

City Medics were called and the victims were transported to the local trauma center for further treatment, however, the extent of their injuries is currently unclear.

Wilkes-Barre Police are investigating with the help of the Luzerne County district attorney’s office and Pennsylvania State Police.



This investigation is ongoing we will continue to follow this developing story. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact the Wilkes-Barre Police Detective Division 570-208-4222.