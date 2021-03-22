Police: Three injured after ski lift chair falls at Camelback Resort

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Police say three people, one adult and two children, were injured after a ski lift chair fell off the cable.

Officials received the initial call for a ski lift accident at Camelback Resort on Sunday afternoon. The Pocono Township Police Department responded to the call and confirm the chair fell from the lift.

All three victims were injured and taken to the hospital.

A representative from Camelback public relations released a statement the following day.

“Camelback Resort is working with the appropriate state authorities to investigate yesterday’s incident involving the Sullivan Lift. The health and safety of our guests and associates is and remains our number one priority,” said Marguarite Clark, Camelback PR.

There is no word on the extent of injuries from the accident.

Eyewitness News reporter Caroline Foreback hears from witnesses on later editions of Eyewitness News.