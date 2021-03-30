Police: Theft suspect seen hiding items in clothing at Hanover Township Gerrity’s

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Police are investigating a retail theft that occurred at Gerrity’s Supermarket on Sans Souci Parkway after they say a suspect was caught on camera.

They say the man responsible is seen on surveillance cameras concealing several items in his sweatshirt pocket and leaving the store without paying for the items.

The suspect was observed leaving the store in a dark colored Honda Accord.

If you have any information about the individual, call Hanover Township Police Department at 570-825-1254.

