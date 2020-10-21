Police: Suspects steal shoes, post on social media

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Wilkes-Barre City Police are investigating a robbery after they say two men stole shoes and then posted about it on social media.

Officials say a victim reported that he was meeting with two men looking to sell two pairs of sneakers valued at $400 each. He met with the buyers on Susquehanna Street. When the men were trying on the shoes one of them allegedly showed a handgun and told the victim to hand over the shoes.

The victim reported to police that he grabbed the gun and the pair struggled until the other man pulled out a gun and pointed it at the victim. The males then fled the area with the shoes.

A short time later, the victim found the suspects on Instagram wearing the shoes in a recent post.

No arrests have been made.