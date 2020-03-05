Police: Stroudsburg man arrested after scamming NFL player on Twitter

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A Stroudsburg man has been arrested after police say he scammed an NFL player online and convinced him to send him a game worn jersey.

Police say 24-year-old Michael Daily contacted the NFL player was contacted using a verified Twitter account of an “MLB Pitcher”. The pair exchanged text messages and the “MLB Pitcher” requested game jerseys for his terminally ill cousin, whose dying wish was to receive his jersey.

Two NFL game worn jerseys were then mailed to the “MLB Pitcher” to a residence in Jackson Township.

The fraud came to light after NFL player’s agent came across the game worn jersey for sale on-line and contacted law enforcement. The Pennsylvania State Police were then contacted by a Maryland Sherriff’s Office about a the phone scam.

On February 27, state police executed a search warrant at the home in Jackson Township. Inside, they found various pieces of sports memorabilia including NFL jerseys, cleats, MLB baseballs, baseball cards, WWE championship belts and various items signed by professional athletes.

Daily was arrested on a number of charges including identity theft and was taken to the Monroe County Correctional Facility.

Anyone who may be a victim of this scam is encouraged to contact Trooper Tristan Bennett, PSP Fern Ridge at 570-646-2271.