Police seize one pound of drugs in Bloomsburg

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Officers seized about one pound of drugs from a Bloomsburg residence on Sunday, according to an official press release.

Members of the Columbia County Drug Task Force, as well as officers from the Bloomsburg Police Department, Bloomsburg University Police and K-9 partner Miso executed a search warrant on Iron Street on Sunday. Inside, they found about six ounces of cocaine, one ounce of MDMA, 9 ounces of psilocybin mushrooms and paraphernalia.

Officers also recovered over $2600 in cash, cutting agents, and a handgun. One man, Nicholas Grindrod was taken into custody.

He was taken to the Columbia County Prison on $25,000 bail.