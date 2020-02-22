Police seeking man involved in stabbing in Tunkhannock Township

TUNKHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Pocono Mountain Regional Police are looking for a suspect they say stabbed a woman on Friday night.

According to a report released by police, Edward Sartoris stabbed his wife multiple times at their Glacier Drive home around 10:30 PM.

Shortly after the attack, Sartoris fled in his blue BMW 3 convertible, with plates FXX-2979. He may be in the New York area as his family and place of employment are there.

Sartoris is wanted for attempted homicide, anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the police.