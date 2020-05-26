Police seek connection between stolen vehicle and CT murder suspect

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Stroud Area Regional Police are looking into a stolen vehicle that was stolen from the area where a Connecticut man, Peter Manfredonia, was last seen. He is wanted in connection with two homicides in Willington CT.

The vehicle, a 2012 black Hyundai Sante Fe with PA registration KYW-1650, was stolen around 9 PM on Monday night.

Stroud Police are not saying there is a connection between the stolen vehicle and murder suspect Peter Manfredonia, but the vehicle was taken from an area he was last believed to be in.

Anyone with information is urged to call police.