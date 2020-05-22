Police seek assistance in locating Pike County robber

PORTER TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Pennsylvania State Police are asking for your help identifying an unknown man, who allegedly stole multiple firearms and ammunition from a general store in Pike County.

Harleysville resident Cody Mullen, was up at his family cabin when he knew something was going on down the road.

“I saw the flashing lights down there and I was like alright something must have happened,” says Cody Mullen of Harleysville, Montgomery County.

Wednesday night, Blooming Grove State Police were called to the Pickerel Inn in Porter Township for an armed robbery in progress.

The incident happened just after 6 p.m.— and the general store was closed for the day.

Authorities say when an unknown man wearing a black face mask entered the store he tripped the alarm. When the owner approached the suspect, the suspect allegedly pulled out a gun and fled the store.

A frequent customer tells us he stopped in the store early Wednesday— but Wednesday night he knew something was wrong.

“I was just passing by on my boat to go fishing. I made a U turn to get my charger and I came back and there were like a bunch of cops in the parking lot,” says Mullen. “Later in the evening when I came back here there were cops driving all around,”

Authorities say the suspect fled the scene in an white F-150 with approximately six firearms and ammunition.

A homemade explosive device was left at the scene.

The Pickerel Inn opened up Thursday— but the owners did not wish to go on camera.

“I’m sure that’d be scary and especially with everything was that taken. I’m sure it would be traumatic, hopefully they’re ok,“ Mullen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police.