LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State Police are investigating burglaries that occurred Friday at two VFW locations.

According to police, an unknown suspect forced entry into VFW 817 in Jefferson Township and removed items. That same suspect later attempted to force entry into VFW 257 in Covington Township, but was unsuccessful.

Anyone with information is asked to call Trooper Girard Dempsey at 570-963-4325.