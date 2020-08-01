Police searching for suspect involved in fatal hit-and-run in Luzerne County

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Police are searching for a vehicle that hit and killed a construction worker early Saturday morning.

A report from police says the incident occurred around 1:15 on Interstate 81 northbound near the Hazleton exits.

According to the release, the driver of a silver Hyundai sedan drove into a closed-off section of the interstate and hit Kevin Dendulk of Royersford, a construction worker, the driver then continued driving.

Dendulk was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are now searching for the silver Hyundai involved in the collision. The report lists the vehicle as having front end damage and missing a passenger-side mirror. Anyone with information is urged to call police.