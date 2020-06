WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Police are searching for a juvenile that went missing early Saturday morning.

According to a post from the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, Yilianiz Santiago went missing from the Almond Lane home she was staying at after she left it around 3 a.m. on Saturday.

Santiago was last seen wearing a yellow jacket, grey pants, and grey shirt.

Anyone with information is urged to call police.