Police searching for driver after cyclist hit by vehicle in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Police are looking for a driver who they say took off after hitting a person on a bicycle in Carbondale Tuesday morning.

Police responded to the area of 29 Pike Street just before noon.

They say a tan or brown Pontiac was traveling east on Pike Street when it struck a man riding a bicycle. The man suffered an injury to his ankle and was taken to an area hospital by ambulance.

Police say they are looking for anyone in the area that may have caught the vehicle or the incident on security video.