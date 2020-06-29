Police searching for armed robbery suspect in the Poconos

BARRETT TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Pocono Mountain Regional Police are looking for information regarding an armed robbery that took place over the weekend.

According to a release, an individual broke into the China III restaurant in Barret Township Sunday night around 10:00. The victims reported that the individual came in through the rear of the building, armed with a handgun, and demanded money from the register. After receiving the money, the suspect fled on foot.

Police say the suspect was wearing a hood and mask and is described as a stocky, light-skinned black or hispanic male.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Pocono Mountain Regional Police at (570) 895-2400 .