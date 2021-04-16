Police search for Hanover Township man accused of sexually assaulting a child

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Police in Hanover Township and Luzerne County detectives have issued a warrant for a man they say sexually assaulted a child.

Police announced Friday they have issued an arrest warrant for 26-year-old Nixon Eduardo Torres of Hanover Township.

Officials say Torres sexually assaulted a child under the age of 13 and fled the area before the charges were filed. He was last known to be in the Chicago area.

Anyone with information on where he may be is asked to call Hanover Township police detective division at 570-825-1250 or call 911.

Torres is facing charges of Felony Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse, Felony Aggravated Indecent Assault of a child and Felony Indecent Assault of a child under the age of 13.