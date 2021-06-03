Police say man arrested after trying to disarm police officer, driving under the influence

PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A man has been arrested after Plymouth police say he got into a physical altercation with officers.

Police say Duran Thomas of Wilkes-Barre was seen driving approximately 80 mph in the wrong lane on East Main Street in Plymouth Borough. When he was flagged down by an officer, police say he failed to get out of the car and obey commands. Instead, officers say he reached into his bag.

After Thomas allegedly failed to obey the officer, police say he struck the officer and a physical fight ensued. The officer reportedly called for backup.

The officer reports using a Taser against Thomas which “seemed to have little effect”. Police say Thomas grabbed the Taser from the officer causing it to fall to the ground. However, police say they were able to overpower and place Thomas under arrest.

According to the police affidavit, a search of Thomas’s car revealed a small gun.

Thomas was charged with aggravated assault, prohibited possession of a firearm, fleeing or attempting to elude an officer and other crimes.