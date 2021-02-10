Police: Runaway dog shot, looking for shooter

CENTER TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Police say that they received a complaint of animal abuse where a runaway dog was shot.

The victim’s dog was shot by an unknown person near Walker Lake Road in Center Township sometime during the evenings of January 4 to January 5.

The dog’s condition has not been released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Selinsgrove and reference case number PA-2021-174244.