Police respond to stabbing at Wilkes-Barre Lodge, suspect wanted

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Early Wednesday morning, police responded to the Wilkes-Barre Lodge for a report of a stabbing, according to the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department’s Facebook page.

They say upon arrival, they learned the victim had an argument over money with Rosa De Jesus Rodriguez and later that night, when the victim was outside, De Jesus Rodriguez stabbed them in the stomach. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Police say De Jesus Rodriguez fled the area prior to police arrival and the victim was taken to the hospital for injuries.

There has now been a warrant issued for De Jesus Rodriguez.