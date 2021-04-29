Police respond to Shamokin stabbing

SHAMOKIN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — One person is in the hospital after a stabbing Thursday afternoon in Shamokin.

According to a press release from the City of Shamokin Police Department, police were dispatched to the 400 block of East Sunbury Street for a report of a man laying in the roadway possibly stabbed.

Police were provided information that man was picked up by a passerby and possibly taken to Geisinger-Shamokin Hospital. An officer confirmed the victim had been taken to the hospital. He was initially treated at Geisinger-Shamokin and transferred to Geisinger-Danville for further treatment.

After the officer confirmed the victim had been taken to the hospital, an investigation began on East Sunbury Street.

The investigation revealed the incident occurred in the area of Independence and Rock Street. Officers found evidence that the crime had taken place there and shut down the road to continue their investigation.

After multiple interviews, a female was detained and is currently being questioned by officers in reference to the stabbing.

A white passenger car was impounded as evidence.