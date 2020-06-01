Police respond to reports of multiple robberies in Berwick

BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — State and local police responded to reports of multiple robberies at businesses in Berwick.

Kenneth Strish, Berwick Police Department Chief of Police confirmed to Eyewitness News that officials responded to a reported attempted armed robbery at Boyer’s IGA and later an actual robbery at Rite Aid. The department then responded to an incident involving a firearm being brandished.

Strish says one male is in custody for the robberies but all three incidents are still under investigation. Officials have not yet determined if the incidents are connected.

This is a developing story and Eyewitness News will bring you the latest information as it becomes available.