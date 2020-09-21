Police respond to report of stabbing at SCI Dallas

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Pennsylvania State Police were on the scene at SCI Dallas investigating a stabbing reported Monday morning.

Eyewitness News was on the scene at 11 a.m. as police and first responders left the prison. Several state police cruisers and a forensics crime lab van entered the main entrance while our cameras were rolling.

The initial call to Luzerne County 911 came in around 10 a.m. when the caller indicated that a male inmate had been stabbed multiple times.

A spokesperson for the State Department of Corrections delivered a statement to Eyewitness News.

“Officers immediately responded to an inmate on inmate assault this morning at SCI Dallas. The inmate who was assaulted was taken to a local hospital for treatment,” the statement read in part. “There were no other inmates or staff involved in the assault and no one else was injured. The incident was quickly resolved by Corrections Officers.”

Monday’s assault comes less than two weeks after a female counselor was attacked by an inmate inside the corrections facility. She remains hospitalized and both assaults are still under investigation.

Also on Monday, State Representative Aaron Kaufer and an official from the Union that represents Pennsylvania corrections officers were set to meet with SCI Dallas officials to talk about the attack on a female counselor.

Kaufer is calling for harsher penalties against inmates who carry out such attacks and more transparency from the DOC regarding such attacks.

The counselor remains hospitalized with injuries.