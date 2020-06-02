Police respond to drive-by shooting near Lewisburg

EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Two teens were left injured after a drive-by shooting near Lewisburg on Monday.

Police say they responded to a home on East Market Street around 7:30pm where they found Daevon Boddon, 19 and Jaheem Lewis, 18, both of Lewisburg injured with gunshot wounds.

After an investigation, officials determined that someone in a vehicle had driven by the scene and fired at the two men. As the vehicle drove by, Boddon returned gunfire.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call Buffalo Valley Regional Police at 570-524-4302 or the Central Communications Center at 570-523-1113.

