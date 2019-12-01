Police respond to disturbance by Nanticoke High School UPDATE

NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Police have an area sectioned off and are conducting an investigation in Nanticoke.

Police are on scene at East Union Street behind Nanticoke High School.

Numerous evidence markers are set up around the parking lot by the football field.

Police on the scene refused to comment on what exactly has happened.

UPDATE: 4:45PM – There is also a police presence on Alden Mountain Road where police appear to be searching the woods. We can not confirm at this time that the two incidents are related.

UPDATE: 5:07 PM – Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department has posted a picture requesting help in locating a missing Nanticoke Police Department vehicle #7 (similar style to the one below). Anyone with information is urged to contact 9-1-1.

We will update this story as more details become available.