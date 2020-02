Police investigate a home on Wisteria Court in East Stroudsburg following a domestic disturbance call.

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Police have a home in East Stroudsburg roped off as they investigate a reported domestic disturbance.

An Eyewitness News crew on the scene reports multiple police units at the home on Wisteria Court early Friday morning.

Police say there is no immediate threat to the public.

We will continue to monitor this story throughout the morning. Check back here for updates and tune in to Eyewitness News Daybreak for live coverage of this breaking story.