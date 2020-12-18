Police release names of those who died in I-80 pileup

GREENE TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — State police Friday released the names of the two people who died during a crash Wednesday on Interstate 80 that involved 66 vehicles.
Police tell Eyewitness News Falon Morris, 24, of Hollidaysburg died as a result of the crash. James Faqua, 56, from Mebane, North Carolina also died of a medical issue not related to the crash.
Police say all other victims are in stable condition after suffering from various injuries.
Interstate 80 westbound is now partially open with no detour and crews are anticipating they will spend the next 8-10 hours clearing the other lane of the highway.
Police expect the road to reopen fully later today.
