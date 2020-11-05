Police raid ends with one man in handcuffs in Luzerne County

DALLAS BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Police raided a residence in Dallas early Thursday morning.

Dallas Borough Police and other agencies were seen at an apartment building on the 100 block of Huntsville Road around 7:00 AM.

Computers and laptops could be seen being removed from the residence by police.

One suspect, whose name has not yet been released, was taken from the apartment in handcuffs around 8:00 A.M. The charges against him have not been disclosed at this time.

This is a developing story and we will update it with more information as it becomes available.

