Police: One dead, one arrested after ATV crash in Banks Township

BANKS TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – One person is dead and a man is behind bars after an ATV crash that occurred in Carbon County on Sunday.

According to a police release, the crash occurred early Sunday morning at Wixoln Circle in Banks Township.

Three people in total were involved in the crash, all riding on a single ATV. The two passengers were transported to Lehigh Valley Hospital. One of the passengers died from their injuries.

Upon investigation, police discovered that the driver of the ATV, Joseph Reese of Hazleton, was under the influence of alcohol.

Reese was arrested by Pennsylvania State Police and is being charged with homicide by vehicle, DUI, reckless endangerment, and other charges.

An autopsy is scheduled for the deceased passenger.