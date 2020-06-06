Police: One dead another injured after shooting in Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Pennsylvania State Police are searching for an unknown suspect that opened fire on two people early Saturday morning in Edwardsville.

According to a press release from state police, around 12:50 AM on Saturday morning, an unknown suspect opened fire on a parked vehicle at the Hilltop Apartments.

John Robert Evans, 29, from East Stroudsburg was pronounced dead at the scene. Evans’s passenger, Eli Smith, 26, from Wilkes-Barre, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No information on the suspect was provided by police.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 570-697-2000 .