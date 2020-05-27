Coronavirus

Police: Multiple fatality incident being investigated in Lansford

LANSFORD, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Police are on scene in Lansford investigating what they say is a multiple fatality incident.

According to a post from the Lansford Police Department, they say they have been on the scene on Patterson Street since 2:30 PM on Tuesday.

Lansford Police is working with Pennsylvania State police.

There has not yet been confirmation on the total number of victims in this incident.

Police say there is no threat to the public.

Eyewitness News is on the scene and will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

