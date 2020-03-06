Police: Mother fell asleep while high, suffocated baby to death

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Pocono Mountain Regional Police (PMRPD) say a mother killed her nine-month-old daughter after getting high and falling asleep with the baby in her arms.

Officers responded to a home on Cherry Blossom Lane in Coolbaugh Township on Wednesday after receiving a call about an infant that was not breathing. The baby was pronounced dead on the scene.

Monroe County authorities launched an investigation and it was discovered that the baby’s mother, 27-year-old Rachel Lloyd had fallen asleep with the baby in her arms. Police obtained a search warrant for the Coolbaugh Township residence as well as Lloyd’s blood.

Police say a search of the residence revealed evidence of illegal drug use. Through the investigation, detectives say they learned that Lloyd had allegedly gotten high and fell asleep with the infant in her arms, suffocating the child to death.

Lloyd was arrested on one charge of Involuntary Manslaughter and one charge of Endangering the Welfare of Children. She was released on $100,000 unsecured bail.